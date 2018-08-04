Hibernian v Motherwell
Jamie Maclaren has returned on loan to Hibernian from Darmstadt 98 ahead of their Scottish Premiership opener at home to Motherwell.
Fellow striker Florian Kamberi will have an injury assessed and goalkeeper Ofir Marciano remains sidelined.
Motherwell are without injured players Ryan Bowman, Chris Cadden, Charles Dunne and Craig Tanner and the suspended Allan Campbell.
Chris Cadden is an injury doubt, but Carl McHugh should be fit to play.
Well sold central defender Cedric Kipre to Wigan Athletic on Friday.
- Hibs have three victories in their previous 13 league meetings with Motherwell, losing seven, but have won the last two.
- Motherwell lost their opening-day fixture to Rangers last season - their first defeat in seven such games.
- Hibs beat Partick Thistle in their opener last season - their first win in the last four such fixtures.
- Well won all five of the league games when they took the lead away from home last season - the only such 100% record in the league.
- Hibs striker Florian Kamberi scored the quickest Premiership goal last season - 27 seconds into February's 2-2 draw with Kilmarnock.