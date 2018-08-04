Aberdeen v Rangers
Aberdeen trio Sam Cosgrove, Tommie Hoban and Niall McGinn are struggling to be fit for Sunday's Premiership opener against Rangers.
Shay Logan starts a three-game ban, while Mark Reynolds, Frank Ross and Greg Tansey are injured.
Steven Gerrard has no fresh injury concerns for his first league match as Rangers manager.
Graham Dorrans, Declan John, Jordan Rossiter and Lee Wallace remain on the sidelines.
Match statistics
- Aberdeen failed to beat Rangers in any of their four meetings last season - losing three times.
- Rangers have won five - and drawn one - of their last seven league trips to Pittodrie.
- Aberdeen have won three of their last five games - losing once - at home on the opening day of the season.
- Rangers are on a 15-match unbeaten run in their first game in the top-flight since they lost to Hearts in 1998.