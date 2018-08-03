Community Shield: Chelsea v Manchester City plus goalscorers quiz

Manchester City's sole summer signing Riyad Mahrez is expected to be fit

Jorginho and Riyad Mahrez are expected to make their debuts at Wembley as FA Cup winners Chelsea face Premier League champions Manchester City in the Community Shield.

City winger Mahrez - a £60m signing from Leicester - is fit after an ankle injury while Jorginho, who chose Chelsea over City when he left Napoli, has impressed at the base of the Blues midfield in pre-season.

The season opener will also be the first competitive match for new Chelsea boss Maurizio Sarri.

Both sides have won the shield on four occasions, with Chelsea losing to Arsenal last season on penalties.

The last side to win the Community Shield and then go on to win the Premier League were Manchester United in 2010.

Who's missing?

Both clubs have been quiet in the transfer market, with Mahrez and Jorginho their sole signings.

Indeed, with plenty of World Cup stars only just back in training, the newer faces hoping to impress at Wembley may well be youngsters.

Chelsea teenager Callum Hudson-Odoi has impressed so far in pre-season and may start in Eden Hazard's place on the left of a front three, with Sarri ditching Antonio Conte's back three for a 4-3-3 formation.

Ross Barkley - largely forgotten by former manager Antonio Conte since his January move from Everton - could also start, but there will be no Hazard, Thibaut Courtois, Michy Batshuayi, Ngolo Kante or Olivier Giroud after their World Cup exploits. Brazil winger Willian failed to report for training last week.

City will be without World Cup semi-finalists including Kevin de Bruyne and Raheem Sterling but Pep Guardiola could hand a start to to Phil Foden in midfield.

'Perfect for English football'

Chelsea manager Maurizio Sarri: "First of all I'm looking forward to playing at Wembley, because it's my first time. The match will be very difficult for us.

"I want to win, because it's very important to have immediately a trophy.

"But in this moment of the season it's very important, the performance. We have to improve, of course."

Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola: "I'm happy a manager like Sarri is here, I will learn a lot and see him every weekend. We are going to improve because of his ideas.

"I've seen three games and he gets it. The team already in a short time plays like he wants. he needs more time but his ideas are already there.

"It's going to be a good game. Chelsea will be a big rival, they always are. I think he will be perfect for English football.

"Sarri invited us in the summer, we went out in Italy and Sarri paid for the meal."