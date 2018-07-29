Liverpool: Jurgen Klopp says 'outstanding' Daniel Sturridge has role to play if fit

Substitute Daniel Sturridge scored with his first touch against Manchester United after 66 minutes

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has said he is prepared to put striker Daniel Sturridge on an individual training programme to ensure he stays fit.

Sturridge has impressed on the Reds' three-match tour of the United States.

The 28-year-old scored from Xherdan Shaqiri's lay-off as Liverpool beat Manchester United 4-1 in front of 101,254 fans at the Michigan Stadium.

Klopp said: "Daniel is an outstanding player. If he is fit, he will play a role in the team."

Sturridge has started just 23 Premier League games in the last three seasons.

He went to West Brom on loan for the second half of last term but made only six appearances as the Baggies were relegated to the Championship.

"I am completely open to individualising training," Klopp said.

"When I came here I was very excited about the fact I would be working together with him. Since then he has had a few injury issues.

"Does he have to play 50-something games? No. But hopefully he will play a few really good ones. That is the plan."