Scottish Gossip: Kieran Tierney, Celtic, Hibernian, John McGinn, Rangers, St Johnstone

FOOTBALL GOSSIP

Fulham have joined the race for £25m race for Celtic's Kieran Tierney. Craven Cottage chief scout Brian Talbot watched the Scotland left-back in action against Rosenborg last week. (Scottish Sun)

Brendan Rodgers admits he has banished all talk of ten-in-a-row from the Celtic dressing room, urging his players to concentrate solely on securing an eighth successive title. (The Mail on Sunday)

Rodgers says his players want more domestic glory to create one of the greatest eras in the Celtic's history. (Sunday Express - print edition)

Hearts will play hardball with Rangers over Kyle Lafferty unless they get real with a bid closer to £1m. The Tynecastle club viewed the initial bid of £200,000 - including staged payment terms - as an insult and disrespectful. (Daily Record)

Alfredo Morelos revealed he is desperate to stay at Rangers as he loves working with manager Steven Gerrard. (Scottish Sun)

Efe Ambrose says midfielder John McGinn will get the move he deserves if he continues to impress for Hibernian. Celtic have had several bids rejected for the Scotland international. (Sunday Herald)

Tommy Wright has been in charge of St Johnstone since 2013

Callum Davidson can't figure out why no clubs in England have come calling for St Johnstone manager Tommy Wright. (Scottish Sun)

Jamie Murphy insists Rangers squad is strong enough to enjoy a successful season even if Steven Gerrard is unable to bring in any more players before the transfer window closes. (Sunday Herald)

Jack Cork admits the Pittodrie atmosphere for Burnley's Europa League encounter with Aberdeen trumped anything he has experienced in the English Premier League. "You just don't get that kind of atmosphere in the league in England," Cork said. (Mail on Sunday - print edition)

Kilmarnock manager Stevie Clarke says he wants to emulate Motherwell, who reached both domestic cup finals last season. (Scottish Sun - print edition)

Kenny Miller will deserve to be crowned Manager of the Year in his first gig if he succeeds in keeping Livingston in the league, according to his former Rangers team-mate Billy Dodds. (Mail on Sunday - print edition)

OTHER GOSSIP

Miguel Angel Jiminez used the inspiration of Seve Ballesteros to grasp the lead in a wind battered third round of the Senior Open at St Andrews. Ballesteros became the first Spaniard to win The Open at the same venue in 1984. (Sunday Express)