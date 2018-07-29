Cameron Borthwick-Jackson: Manchester United loan defender to Scunthorpe United

From the section

Cameron Borthwick-Jackson made his senior Manchester United debut in 2015

League One outfit Scunthorpe United have signed defender Cameron Borthwick-Jackson on a season-long loan from Manchester United.

The 6ft 3in, 21-year-old has previously had loan spells at Wolverhampton Wanderers and Leeds United.

He has made 14 senior appearances for Man Utd, including 10 in the Premier League and six top-flight starts.

Former England Under-20 international Borthwick-Jackson can play at either left-back or centre-back.

