Scottish League Cup - Group C
Hearts4Inverness CT0

Heart of Midlothian v Inverness Caledonian Thistle

BBC coverage

How to follow:
Listen on BBC Radio 5 live and BBC local radio; text commentary on the BBC Sport website

Line-ups

Hearts

  • 1Zlamal
  • 16Hughes
  • 4Souttar
  • 6Berra
  • 38Morrison
  • 5Haring
  • 8Lee
  • 17Garuccio
  • 14Naismith
  • 18MacLeanSubstituted forLaffertyat 67'minutes
  • 19Ikpeazu

Substitutes

  • 7Bozanic
  • 9Lafferty
  • 13Doyle
  • 21McDonald
  • 23Mulraney
  • 28Smith
  • 31Burns

Inverness CT

  • 1Ridgers
  • 2Rooney
  • 22McKay
  • 5Donaldson
  • 3TremarcoSubstituted forCalderat 58'minutes
  • 7Polworth
  • 4Chalmers
  • 24Trafford
  • 10Doran CoganSubstituted forAustinat 61'minutes
  • 19White
  • 11WalshSubstituted forMackayat 72'minutes

Substitutes

  • 6McCart
  • 9Austin
  • 14Oakley
  • 16Calder
  • 18Elbouzedi
  • 23Mackay
  • 42Hoban
Referee:
William Collum
Attendance:
10,030

Match Stats

Home TeamHeartsAway TeamInverness CT
Possession
Home58%
Away42%
Shots
Home13
Away6
Shots on Target
Home7
Away3
Corners
Home7
Away3
Fouls
Home12
Away17

Live Text

Foul by Uche Ikpeazu (Heart of Midlothian).

Brad McKay (Inverness CT) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Peter Haring (Heart of Midlothian).

Joe Chalmers (Inverness CT) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Attempt missed. Steven Naismith (Heart of Midlothian) right footed shot from outside the box is too high.

Substitution

Substitution, Inverness CT. Daniel Mackay replaces Tom Walsh.

Attempt missed. Callumn Morrison (Heart of Midlothian) left footed shot from outside the box misses to the left.

Ben Garuccio (Heart of Midlothian) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Liam Polworth (Inverness CT).

Foul by Steven Naismith (Heart of Midlothian).

Nathan Austin (Inverness CT) wins a free kick on the right wing.

Foul by Steven Naismith (Heart of Midlothian).

Liam Polworth (Inverness CT) wins a free kick on the right wing.

Kyle Lafferty (Heart of Midlothian) hits the left post with a right footed shot from the centre of the box.

Substitution

Substitution, Heart of Midlothian. Kyle Lafferty replaces Steven MacLean.

Goal!

Goal! Heart of Midlothian 4, Inverness CT 0. Steven Naismith (Heart of Midlothian) header from very close range to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Callumn Morrison.

Attempt saved. Joe Chalmers (Inverness CT) right footed shot from very close range is saved in the bottom left corner.

Foul by Christophe Berra (Heart of Midlothian).

Jordan White (Inverness CT) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Attempt missed. Uche Ikpeazu (Heart of Midlothian) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the left.

Substitution

Substitution, Inverness CT. Nathan Austin replaces Aaron Doran.

Attempt saved. Olly Lee (Heart of Midlothian) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the top centre of the goal.

Substitution

Substitution, Inverness CT. Riccardo Calder replaces Carl Tremarco.

Uche Ikpeazu (Heart of Midlothian) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Brad McKay (Inverness CT).

Attempt missed. Liam Polworth (Inverness CT) right footed shot from the left side of the box is close, but misses to the right.

Corner, Inverness CT. Conceded by John Souttar.

Foul by Uche Ikpeazu (Heart of Midlothian).

Joe Chalmers (Inverness CT) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Steven Naismith (Heart of Midlothian) wins a free kick on the right wing.

Foul by Shaun Rooney (Inverness CT).

Brad McKay (Inverness CT) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Uche Ikpeazu (Heart of Midlothian).

Corner, Heart of Midlothian. Conceded by Carl Tremarco.

Foul by Steven Naismith (Heart of Midlothian).

Charlie Trafford (Inverness CT) wins a free kick on the right wing.

Second Half

Second Half begins Heart of Midlothian 3, Inverness CT 0.

Half Time

First Half ends, Heart of Midlothian 3, Inverness CT 0.

Olly Lee (Heart of Midlothian) hits the right post with a right footed shot from outside the box.

Callumn Morrison (Heart of Midlothian) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

As It Stands

A

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Ross County43016429
2Arbroath42119638
3Alloa42118538
4Dundee Utd41216335
5Elgin4004011-110

B

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1St Johnstone431051411
2Falkirk42024316
3Montrose420234-16
4Forfar411257-25
5East Fife402224-22

C

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Hearts4310122109
2Inverness CT43019729
3Cowdenbeath4202510-56
4Cove Rangers410335-23
5Raith Rovers401327-51

D

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Dunfermline44001421212
2Dundee43018179
3Brechin4112310-74
4Stirling410349-53
5Peterhead401307-72

E

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Ayr44001211112
2Partick Thistle43016339
3Morton42029546
4Stenhousemuir410349-53
5Albion4004013-130

F

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Livingston431051411
2Airdrieonians42119457
3Hamilton41215236
4Annan Athletic42026516
5Berwick4004013-130

G

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Motherwell4310112910
2Queen of Sth430112579
3Edinburgh City4112512-75
4Clyde411258-34
5Stranraer4013713-62

H

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Kilmarnock431092710
2St Mirren41308269
3Dumbarton4112310-75
4Queen's Park411224-24
5The Spartans402237-42
View full Scottish League Cup tables

Top Stories