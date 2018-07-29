Foul by Uche Ikpeazu (Heart of Midlothian).
Heart of Midlothian v Inverness Caledonian Thistle
-
- From the section Scottish Cup
Line-ups
Hearts
- 1Zlamal
- 16Hughes
- 4Souttar
- 6Berra
- 38Morrison
- 5Haring
- 8Lee
- 17Garuccio
- 14Naismith
- 18MacLeanSubstituted forLaffertyat 67'minutes
- 19Ikpeazu
Substitutes
- 7Bozanic
- 9Lafferty
- 13Doyle
- 21McDonald
- 23Mulraney
- 28Smith
- 31Burns
Inverness CT
- 1Ridgers
- 2Rooney
- 22McKay
- 5Donaldson
- 3TremarcoSubstituted forCalderat 58'minutes
- 7Polworth
- 4Chalmers
- 24Trafford
- 10Doran CoganSubstituted forAustinat 61'minutes
- 19White
- 11WalshSubstituted forMackayat 72'minutes
Substitutes
- 6McCart
- 9Austin
- 14Oakley
- 16Calder
- 18Elbouzedi
- 23Mackay
- 42Hoban
- Referee:
- William Collum
- Attendance:
- 10,030
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home58%
- Away42%
- Shots
- Home13
- Away6
- Shots on Target
- Home7
- Away3
- Corners
- Home7
- Away3
- Fouls
- Home12
- Away17
Live Text
Brad McKay (Inverness CT) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Peter Haring (Heart of Midlothian).
Joe Chalmers (Inverness CT) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Attempt missed. Steven Naismith (Heart of Midlothian) right footed shot from outside the box is too high.
Substitution
Substitution, Inverness CT. Daniel Mackay replaces Tom Walsh.
Attempt missed. Callumn Morrison (Heart of Midlothian) left footed shot from outside the box misses to the left.
Ben Garuccio (Heart of Midlothian) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Liam Polworth (Inverness CT).
Foul by Steven Naismith (Heart of Midlothian).
Nathan Austin (Inverness CT) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Foul by Steven Naismith (Heart of Midlothian).
Liam Polworth (Inverness CT) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Kyle Lafferty (Heart of Midlothian) hits the left post with a right footed shot from the centre of the box.
Substitution
Substitution, Heart of Midlothian. Kyle Lafferty replaces Steven MacLean.
Goal!
Goal! Heart of Midlothian 4, Inverness CT 0. Steven Naismith (Heart of Midlothian) header from very close range to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Callumn Morrison.
Attempt saved. Joe Chalmers (Inverness CT) right footed shot from very close range is saved in the bottom left corner.
Foul by Christophe Berra (Heart of Midlothian).
Jordan White (Inverness CT) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Attempt missed. Uche Ikpeazu (Heart of Midlothian) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the left.
Substitution
Substitution, Inverness CT. Nathan Austin replaces Aaron Doran.
Attempt saved. Olly Lee (Heart of Midlothian) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the top centre of the goal.
Substitution
Substitution, Inverness CT. Riccardo Calder replaces Carl Tremarco.
Uche Ikpeazu (Heart of Midlothian) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Brad McKay (Inverness CT).
Attempt missed. Liam Polworth (Inverness CT) right footed shot from the left side of the box is close, but misses to the right.
Corner, Inverness CT. Conceded by John Souttar.
Foul by Uche Ikpeazu (Heart of Midlothian).
Joe Chalmers (Inverness CT) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Steven Naismith (Heart of Midlothian) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Foul by Shaun Rooney (Inverness CT).
Brad McKay (Inverness CT) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Uche Ikpeazu (Heart of Midlothian).
Corner, Heart of Midlothian. Conceded by Carl Tremarco.
Foul by Steven Naismith (Heart of Midlothian).
Charlie Trafford (Inverness CT) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Second Half
Second Half begins Heart of Midlothian 3, Inverness CT 0.
Half Time
First Half ends, Heart of Midlothian 3, Inverness CT 0.
Olly Lee (Heart of Midlothian) hits the right post with a right footed shot from outside the box.
Callumn Morrison (Heart of Midlothian) wins a free kick in the defensive half.