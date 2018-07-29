Nick Pope: Burnley goalkeeper to see specialist over dislocated shoulder

Pope was replaced in the 14th minute at Pittodrie

Burnley keeper Nick Pope will visit a specialist on Monday after dislocating a shoulder against Aberdeen.

The 26-year-old England international was injured during the early stages of the 1-1 Europa League qualifying second round draw in Scotland on Thursday.

"It's a definite dislocation, we know that, but it's the grading of it and how the specialist views it," Burnley boss Sean Dyche explained.

"We will wait and see on that and we have no timescales at the moment."

Dyche also confirmed Republic of Ireland winger Robbie Brady had been withdrawn as a precaution after 42 minutes of Sunday's friendly against Montpellier, having felt a tight hamstring.

Republic of Ireland international Brady, 26, had only played 45 minutes in pre-season before that as he steps up his recovery from knee surgery in December.