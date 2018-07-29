SWPL: Hibernian win game in hand to leapfrog Glasgow City at top

From the section

Hibernian moved to the top of the Scottish Women's Premier League on goals scores after a 5-0 win over Hamilton Academical.

Two own goals in two minutes gave Hibs a handsome first half lead, and Kirsten Reilly soon added a third.

And Rachel McLauchlan scored twice in the second half to complete the rout.

Grant Scott's side ended their mid-season summer break a week early to play their game in hand over champions Glasgow City.

The season now begins properly on Sunday 5 August, with eight games remaining.