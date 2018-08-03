Hull City v Aston Villa

Aston Villa striker Jonathan Kodjia scored only one goal in a 2017-18 season which was disrupted by injury

Hull are set to be without winger Kamil Grosicki and midfielder Jackson Irvine, who both featured at the World Cup.

Ondrej Mazuch and James Weir (both knee) are out but defender Reece Burke is among those likely to make debuts.

Midfielder Jack Grealish should play for Aston Villa despite being linked with a move to Tottenham.

Strikers Scott Hogan (groin) and Rushian Hepburn-Murphy (ankle) miss out while youngster Callum O'Hare (knee) is also expected to be unavailable.

Match facts