Hull19:45Aston Villa
Venue: KCOM Stadium

Hull City v Aston Villa

Aston Villa striker Jonathan Kodjia
Aston Villa striker Jonathan Kodjia scored only one goal in a 2017-18 season which was disrupted by injury
Follow live text commentary from 19:30 BST on Monday

Hull are set to be without winger Kamil Grosicki and midfielder Jackson Irvine, who both featured at the World Cup.

Ondrej Mazuch and James Weir (both knee) are out but defender Reece Burke is among those likely to make debuts.

Midfielder Jack Grealish should play for Aston Villa despite being linked with a move to Tottenham.

Strikers Scott Hogan (groin) and Rushian Hepburn-Murphy (ankle) miss out while youngster Callum O'Hare (knee) is also expected to be unavailable.

Match facts

  • Hull have won one of their past 14 games against Aston Villa in all competitions; a 2-0 home win in February 2015
  • Aston Villa are winless in their past three away league visits to Hull, failing to score despite attempting 40 shots across those three matches
  • Hull and Aston Villa also met on the opening day last season, sharing a 1-1 draw at Villa Park
  • Outside the top flight, Villa boss Steve Bruce has won four of his past five opening day matches, last losing in 2000-01 against Watford as Huddersfield manager
  • Hull are playing their first match of the season on a Monday for the first time since 1907-08, while Villa kick the season off on a Monday for the first time since 1913-14
  • The losing finalists from the previous season's Championship play-offs have only lost on the opening day of the next season in one of the past 10 seasons, but that occurred last season, when Reading lost 2-0 to QPR

Monday 6th August 2018

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Derby11002113
2Aston Villa00000000
3Birmingham00000000
4Blackburn00000000
5Bolton00000000
6Brentford00000000
7Bristol City00000000
8Hull00000000
9Ipswich00000000
10Leeds00000000
11Middlesbrough00000000
12Millwall00000000
13Norwich00000000
14Nottm Forest00000000
15Preston00000000
16QPR00000000
17Rotherham00000000
18Sheff Utd00000000
19Sheff Wed00000000
20Stoke00000000
21Swansea00000000
22West Brom00000000
23Wigan00000000
24Reading100112-10
View full Championship table

