Scottish Gossip: Kyle Lafferty, Hearts, Rangers, Celtic, Dundee

FOOTBALL GOSSIP

Rangers are to make a second Kyle Lafferty bid of £300,000 as Hearts boss Craig Levein fears a "transfer saga". (Daily Record)

Hearts manager Craig Levein says he is braced for another month of "nonsense" following Rangers' failed bid for Kyle Lafferty.(Scotsman)

Rangers manager Steven Gerrard wants a left-sided centre-half and a striker to take his tally of summer signings to 12. (Sun)

Celtic dismiss speculation regarding Fulham's interest in Kieran Tierney, maintaining that they do not want to sell any of their players this summer. (Herald, subscription required)

Celtic will today decide on an appeal against Jozo Simunovic's suspension from Wednesday's Champions League qualifying visit to Rosenborg. (Daily Record)

Four months on from the scrapping of the Offensive Behaviour at Football Act, there are calls for an independent review of policing, with Scottish Labour saying there have been several situations where the police response has been "heavy-handed" at games. (Scotsman)

James Forrest, who has been with Celtic for 18 years, says he wants to spend his entire career with the Scottish champions as he enters the final 12 months of his current contract. (Sun)

Dundee will give a trial to 28-year-old Croatian striker Stipe Plazibat as manager Neil McCann continues his summer overhaul. (Sun)

Lewis Spence insisted, with a smile, that he meant to score Dundee's opening goal against Brechin in Saturday's 2-0 League Cup victory, adding that he's not bothered that everyone else thought it was an attempted cross. (Times, subscription required)

"I'm sure we'll be a threat over there but, first and foremost, we need to tighten up and make sure we keep it tight at the back," says captain David Gray as Hibs take a 3-2 lead to Greece for Thursday's second leg of their Europa League qualifier against Asteras Tripolis. (Scotsman)

Efe Ambrose hails the character of his Hibs team-mate John McGinn in dealing with the intense speculation surrounding his future. (Edinburgh Evening News)

Striker Danny Johnson is determined to emulate National League predecessor Louis Moult after opening his account for Motherwell. (Herald, subscription required)

More than 5,000 tickets remain unsold for Aberdeen's Europa League qualifying visit to Burnley, with the Dons selling out their 2,400 allocation almost immediately. (Daily Express, print edition)