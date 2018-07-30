Man City Women will 'find a solution' for Nadia Nadim, says boss Nick Cushing

Nadim has been with Manchester City since January after agreeing her switch last September

Manchester City Women will "find a solution" to Nadia Nadim's transfer request, says manager Nick Cushing.

Last week striker Nadim told BBC Sport she "doesn't feel at home" at City and has told the club she wants to leave.

Speaking after City's 2-1 win over Paris St-Germain in Miami on Sunday, Cushing did not say whether the 30-year-old's wish would be granted.

"The matter will be dealt with in a calm, professional manner by the right people at the football club," he said.

"They will find a solution to the situation."

Afghanistan-born Nadim has previously played for clubs including Portland Thorns and Sky Blue FC in the United States.

The Denmark forward played for 70 minutes at the Hard Rock Stadium as City recovered from conceding a first-minute goal to finish third in the inaugural International Champions Cup pre-season tournament.

Jill Scott equalised four minutes before half-time, with Mie Jans converting Caroline Weir's cross for the winner in first-half injury-time.

England captain Steph Houghton played the full 90 minutes without a reaction after undergoing knee surgery at the beginning of last month.

Scott said: "It has been a fantastic experience. I have been telling the girls pre-season has not been like this for the last 15 or 16 years.

"It is another example of how far the women's game has come."

United States team North Carolina Courage beat Champions League winners Lyon 1-0 in the final in front of a 2,832 crowd thanks a first-half goal from former Arsenal midfielder Heather O'Reilly.

England duo Lucy Bronze and Izzy Christiansen started for Lyon, who failed to score despite having over 70% possession and 23 shots to their opponents' seven.

Charlie Stillitano, president of Relevant Sports and promoter of the ICC tournament, says organisers plan to expand the women's tournament next year in addition to adding an under-16 girls competition.

"We were thrilled by the quality of play in that tournament this year," he said. "This is just the beginning."