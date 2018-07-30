Jonathan Forte: Exeter City striker suffers suspected broken hand in pre-season game

Jonathan Forte was part of the Notts County side that made last season's League Two play-off semi-finals

New Exeter City striker Jonathan Forte could miss the start of the season.

The 32-year-old suffered a suspected broken hand after scoring the opening goal during the first half of City's 4-0 friendly win at Bristol Rovers.

City are awaiting the results of an X-ray before making a decision on the summer signing.

"It's better to break your hand than any other part of your body, but hopefully it's not too serious," boss Matt Taylor told BBC Radio Devon.

"He wanted to play on, but it's the also game before the league starts. The wise thing to do was to take him off."