Gor Mahia end Young Africans' Confederation Cup hopes

Young Africans and Gor Mahia in African Confederation Cup action

Tanzania's Young Africans lost 3-2 at home to rivals Gor Mahia of Kenya on Sunday as their dream of advancing in the African Confederation Cup came to an end.

"Yanga" needed a victory to keep alive their hopes of reaching the quarter-finals, but the result means they stay bottom of Group D on one point with two group matches remaining.

Gor Mahia are now joint top of the group on eight points, along with USM Alger of Algeria who drew 1-1 with Rayon Sport of Rwanda.

In Group A,Raja Casablanca boosted their quarter-final hopes with a 4-0 win over ASEC Mimosas which takes the Moroccans to the top of the standings.

They are one point ahead of AS Vita Club who beat Ghana's Aduana Stars 2-0.

Another Moroccan side, Berkane, went down 1-0 away to El Masry in Egypt in Group B, with El Masry overtaking them at the top by one point.

The other match in Group B ended in a 1-1 draw between Sudan's Al Hilal Omdurman and UD Songo of Mozambique.

There was disappointment for Nigeria's Enyimba as they fell to a 2-0 defeat away to WAC of Ivory Coast who go top of a very tight Group C.

WAC are on seven points - a point ahead of both Cara Brazzaville and Enyimba following Cara's 1-0 win over Djoliba of Mali.

Only the group winners and runners-up progress to the quarter-finals of the Confederation Cup, Africa's second-tier club tournament.