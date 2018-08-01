Burnley want to register goalkeeper
Burnley could seek dispensation from Uefa to register keeper Adam Legzdins for the Europa League second qualifying round second leg with Aberdeen.
Nick Pope had shoulder surgery after suffering an injury in the 1-1 first-leg draw and Tom Heaton is a doubt.
Anders Lindegaard, who came on in the first leg for his first game since 2016, has a slight thigh injury but is fit to play.
Fourth-choice keeper Legzdins was not named in their European squad.
The 31-year-old joined the club from Birmingham last summer but has yet to play a game for the Clarets.
A clean sheet on Thursday at Turf Moor would take Burnley into the next round.
On Pope's operation, Dyche said: "So far it's pleasing news in the sense the specialist was happy."
Burnley have not signed any new players this summer but Dyche has not ruled out bringing in a new goalkeeper to replace England World Cup squad member Pope.
"We are always open-minded to add to the group when we can," Dyche said. "If we think there is something we can do to increase the competition levels within that department then we will look at it."
The Burnley manager also said that winger Robbie Brady has a slight "niggle" in his hamstring and midfielder Steven Defour has a minor calf issue which is "settling down".
Match stats
- Burnley have won all four of their previous meetings with Scottish opponents at Turf Moor by an aggregate score of 16-1, although this is their first such match since September 1978 against Celtic in the Anglo-Scottish Cup.
- Since losing eight of their first 10 matches against English sides in all competitions (D2), Aberdeen are unbeaten in each of their past three (W1 D2), including the 1-1 draw with Burnley in the first leg.
- Sean Dyche has never lost a managerial meeting with Derek McInnes in three previous matches, winning one and drawing two of those games.
- The Dons have lost four of their past six away Europa League qualifying matches (W2), however they have progressed from three of their four Europa League qualifiers in which the first leg has been drawn.
- Each of the past four European matches between a Scottish and an English side have finished level, including the 1-1 draw between these two teams in the first leg.
- The last Scottish side to win away at an English team in European competition was Celtic against Liverpool in the 2002-03 Uefa Cup quarter-final; since then, Scottish clubs have lost four and drawn four of eight such visits to England.