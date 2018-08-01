Burnley want to register goalkeeper

Nick Pope was injured 11 minutes into the first leg at Pittodrie

Burnley could seek dispensation from Uefa to register keeper Adam Legzdins for the Europa League second qualifying round second leg with Aberdeen.

Nick Pope had shoulder surgery after suffering an injury in the 1-1 first-leg draw and Tom Heaton is a doubt.

Anders Lindegaard, who came on in the first leg for his first game since 2016, has a slight thigh injury but is fit to play.

Fourth-choice keeper Legzdins was not named in their European squad.

The 31-year-old joined the club from Birmingham last summer but has yet to play a game for the Clarets.

A clean sheet on Thursday at Turf Moor would take Burnley into the next round.

On Pope's operation, Dyche said: "So far it's pleasing news in the sense the specialist was happy."

Burnley have not signed any new players this summer but Dyche has not ruled out bringing in a new goalkeeper to replace England World Cup squad member Pope.

"We are always open-minded to add to the group when we can," Dyche said. "If we think there is something we can do to increase the competition levels within that department then we will look at it."

The Burnley manager also said that winger Robbie Brady has a slight "niggle" in his hamstring and midfielder Steven Defour has a minor calf issue which is "settling down".

