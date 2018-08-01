Rangers v NK Osijek (agg 1-0)

Rangers hold a 1-0 advantage at the midway stage of their qualifying tie

BBC coverage

How to follow: Updates on BBC Radio Scotland 810MW/DAB/online & the BBC Sport website

Scott Arfield returns to the Rangers squad for Thursday's Europa League qualifier with Osijek at Ibrox.

Steven Gerrard's side lead 1-0 from the first leg in Croatia and welcome back the former Burnley midfielder from a knee injury sustained against FK Shkupi in the previous round.

Declan John, Lee Wallace, Jordan Rossiter and Graham Dorrans remain out.

And on-loan Roma striker Umar Sadiq is unlikely to feature as he continues to build up match fitness.

Meanwhile, defender Fabio Cardoso has joined Santa Clara in his native Portugal after his Rangers contract was terminated this week.

Maribor of Slovenia or Georgian outfit Chikhura Sachkhere await the winners of the tie in the third qualifying round.

Osijek, who reached the play-off round last season, opened their league campaign at the weekend and enjoyed a morale-boosting 4-1 home win against Hadjuk Split.

Influential midfielder Haris Hajradinovic played and scored in that game, having been restricted to the last 10 minutes in the first leg against Rangers on his way back from injury.