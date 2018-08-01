Asteras Tripolis v Hibernian (agg 2-3)

Thirty-two goals have been scored in Hibernian's last five competitive matches

Hibernian's Florian Kamberi is expected to play against Asteras Tripolis, despite sitting out training on Wednesday.

The striker, who scored the winning goal in Hibs' comeback 3-2 first-leg victory over the Greeks, was kept from participating by injury.

Defender Steven Whittaker may miss the decisive Europa League second qualifying round match after sustaining a knock during the Easter Road victory.

Molde or Laci await the winners.

The former, of Norway, hold a 3-0 advantage from the first-leg fixture against their Albanian opponents.

Hibernian head coach Neil Lennon says David Gray, who replaced Whittaker in the first leg and scored Hibs' equaliser, is in contention to start.

"He'd had very little game time going into last week and made a very important contribution to the win," Lennon said. "He has looked good of late. He's certainly in contention, amongst a few others, to start.

"Asteras were very technical, quality players. [Walter] Iglesias, for example. Any footage we have seen of prior games he was always very prominent, and you can see why he is the captain of the team.

"We know they are very good at counterattack and try to force you to play narrow.

"The players have earned the right to be here, as have Asteras, and we want to continue the progress."