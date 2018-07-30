Alfie Mawson: Fulham set to sign Swansea City defender

Swansea City defender Alfie Mawson scored the winner against Liverpool at the Liberty Stadium last season

Swansea City defender Alfie Mawson is set to leave the Championship club to join newly-promoted Premier League side Fulham.

Mawson, 24, is due to move in a deal which could cost up to £20m.

The England under-21 centre back joined Swansea in August 2016 from Barnsley for £5m, and made over 70 appearances.

His departure from the Liberty Stadium has been anticipated since Swansea's relegation from the top flight.

Hillingdon-born Mawson began his career at Brentford before joining Barnsley and subsequently Swansea.

He featured in all of Swansea's Premier League games last season, earning a call up to the full England squad for the pre-World Cup friendlies against the Netherlands and Italy.

Barnsley will see a cash windfall from Mawson's move as a result of a sell-on clause in the original deal with the Swans.

Swans close to two signings

Manchester City midfielder Bersant Celina scored Ipswich Town's winner against Barrie McKay's Nottingham Forest last season

Meanwhile Swansea manager Graham Potter is close to landing two new signings as he rebuilds his squad.

With the opening game of the season fast approaching, the Swans are hoping to complete deals for Manchester City's Kosovan international midfielder Bersant Celina and Nottingham Forest winger Barrie McKay.

With the departures of Roque Mesa, Andre Ayew and Ki Sung-yueng, as well as Renato Sanchez returning to parent club Bayern Munich, Swansea have lost a number of creative midfielders since relegation.

Celina, 21, impressed last season during a season-long loan at Ipswich Town, scoring eight goals in 40 appearances.

Swansea held talks with Manchester City in June over the possible signing of Celina and he is expected to cost between £3m and £4m.

Former Rangers winger McKay has made 26 appearances for Forest since signing in July 2017, scoring on five occasions.

The 23-year-old has also made one appearance for Scotland as a substitute during a friendly defeat to France in June 2016.