Callum Cooke: Peterborough sign midfielder from Middlesbrough

Callum Cooke in action for Blackpool
Callum Cooke did not make a senior appearance for Middlesbrough

Peterborough United have signed midfielder Callum Cooke from Middlesbrough for an undisclosed fee.

The 21-year-old, who spent last season on loan at Blackpool, has agreed a two-year deal at the ABAX Stadium.

A former England Under-18 international, Cooke scored two goals in 34 outings for the Tangerines.

"We have signed a good player and he brings competition to the midfield area," Posh boss Steve Evans told the club website.

Find all the latest football transfers on our dedicated page.

Find out more

Top Stories

Related to this story