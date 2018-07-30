Callum Cooke: Peterborough sign midfielder from Middlesbrough
Peterborough United have signed midfielder Callum Cooke from Middlesbrough for an undisclosed fee.
The 21-year-old, who spent last season on loan at Blackpool, has agreed a two-year deal at the ABAX Stadium.
A former England Under-18 international, Cooke scored two goals in 34 outings for the Tangerines.
"We have signed a good player and he brings competition to the midfield area," Posh boss Steve Evans told the club website.
