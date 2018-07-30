Burnley are Aberdeen's focus, not Rangers - Dons captain Graeme Shinnie

Graeme Shinnie will lead Aberdeen into their Premiership opener against Rangers

Graeme Shinnie says the Scottish Premiership opener against Rangers has had to take a back seat as Aberdeen concentrate on overcoming Burnley.

The Premier League club host Thursday's second leg of their Europa League qualifier with the tie level at 1-1.

Three days later, Steven Gerrard brings his rebuilt Rangers team to Pittodrie.

"I don't think any of us have thought of Rangers because of the hype of the Burnley game and the magnitude of it," Dons captain Shinnie, 26, said.

"Once that game is over, we need to travel home, rest up and then focus on the Rangers game."

Aberdeen led Burnley thanks to an early Gary Mackay-Steven penalty until substitute Sam Vokes struck with 10 minutes remaining at Pittodrie last midweek.

Shinnie admits the equaliser means Derek McInnes' side cannot head to Turf Moor in a completely defensive frame of mind.

"It means we have got to go down there and score now, which is something that could make the game even more exciting," he said.

"It was a great occasion at Pittodrie - the atmosphere was brilliant. I think the result leaves it all in the air.

"The game during the week was good for us and was good for Scottish football as a whole.

Shinnie knows Vokes' equaliser will force Aberdeen to look for a goal at Turf Moor

"I don't think it was only us - the other teams that were playing, it was a good night for everyone in Scottish football."

The Europa League second qualifying round tie had led to the usual comparisons being made between Scottish and English football, but Shinnie said that was of no concern to the Dons.

"They are completely different when you compare them in terms of money flow," he said.

"But there is a tie to be won and we are desperate to get to the next round and, if we can do that, you answer that question.

"We know what they possess and, especially when Vokes came on, they were direct and very strong.

"They have that quality - they are a Premier League team - and we have to try to harass them and press them as much as we can into mistakes."

Aberdeen have finished runners-up to Celtic four years running in the Scottish top flight and last season held off the challenge of Rangers and Hibernian.

"With the three of us going at it, it was nice to come out on top," he said.

"Against the top teams, we could have done better and we know that, but I think our consistency throughout the year was very good and was what got us there."