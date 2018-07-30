Jack Hobbs & Josh Magennis: Bolton Wanderers sign defender and striker
-
- From the section Bolton
Bolton have signed defender Jack Hobbs on a free and Charlton striker Josh Magennis for an undisclosed fee.
Hobbs, 29, has signed a one-year deal after leaving Nottingham Forest at the end of last season.
Northern Ireland international Magennis, 27, scored 20 goals in 81 league appearances for the Addicks and has signed a two-year contract.
Both players could feature in Bolton's Championship opener against West Brom on Saturday.
Find all the latest football transfers on our dedicated page.