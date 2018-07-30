Luke O'Nien: Sunderland sign Wycombe midfielder on two-year deal

From the section

Luke O'Nien scored seven league goals as Wycombe won promotion from League Two in 2017-18

Sunderland have signed midfielder Luke O'Nien from fellow League One side Wycombe for an undisclosed fee.

The 23-year-old has agreed a two-year deal at the Stadium of Light and becomes manager Jack Ross' 10th signing since the Black Cats were relegated.

O'Nien played 40 games for Wanderers last season as Gareth Ainsworth's side won promotion from League Two.

"It's a huge honour because it's such a big club," O'Nien told Sunderland's website.

