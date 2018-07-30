Rangers face £500,000 legal bill as Sports Direct retain right to sell club's kit

Rangers wore their new home kit in the recent Europa League qualifying win against Shkupi

Rangers face a legal bill of around £500,000 after reaching an out-of-court settlement with Sports Direct over the right to sell replica kit.

The retailer was previously granted an interim injunction on the sale of Rangers merchandise and will continue to sell the club's branded goods.

Sports Direct argued it should have been given the opportunity to match "some or all" of an offer from a rival.

And the club have been ordered to pay most of Sports Direct's legal fees.

A previous retail deal between Sports Direct and Rangers was renegotiated on new terms last June at a cost of £3m to the club.

Rangers announced a new three-year kit deal with manufacturer Hummel in April, but there was no indication when replica strips would be available for supporters to buy.

At the High Court in London on Monday, Mr Justice Phillips had been due to analyse evidence about the meaning of a contract clause.

But lawyers representing both sides told him that agreements had been made and the judge said Rangers had accepted claims made by Sports Direct, the company owned by Newcastle United owner and former Ibrox shareholder Mike Ashley,

"You are going to get your new contract with Rangers," he told lawyers representing the retailer.

"I would really have thought the time has come to try to make peace.

"You have succeeded in matching and you are proceeding to a new contract."

The judge was told Sports Direct had run up legal costs of £350,000 and Rangers £185,000.

Mr Justice Phillips said Rangers should pick up the vast majority of Sports Direct's legal bills as well as paying their own fees, adding that the retailer was "entitled to the costs".