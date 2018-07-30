Julian Jeanvier: Brentford sign French central defender

From the section

Julian Jeanvier began his career at Nancy

Brentford have signed defender Julian Jeanvier for an undisclosed fee from French Ligue 1 side Stade de Reims.

The 26-year-old has agreed a four-year deal at Griffin Park with the option for an additional year.

The Frenchman signed for Reims in August 2016 and helped the club return to top flight in France last season.

"He had a great season with Reims last year and I look forward to working with him," Brentford head coach Dean Smith told the club website.

