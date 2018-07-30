Dean Marney: Fleetwood sign former Burnley midfielder on two-year deal

From the section

Dean Marney has not played since January 2017 after suffering a crcuiate ligament injury

Fleetwood have signed former Burnley midfielder Dean Marney on a two-year deal.

The 34-year-old left the Clarets at the end of last season after making 202 league appearances in eight seasons at Turf Moor.

The ex-Tottenham and Hull City man played alongside Cod Army boss Joey Barton during his time with Burnley.

He could make his debut for Fleetwood in Saturday's League One opener against AFC Wimbledon.

