Rosenborg v Celtic: Scott Brown hopes for repeat win in Norway

Scott Brown hopes to lift the Premiership trophy again this season

Champions League qualifying: Rosenborg v Celtic (agg 1-3) Venue: Lerkendal Stadion, Trondheim Date: Wednesday, 1 August Kick-off: 19:45 BST Coverage: Listen on BBC Radio Scotland 810MW/DAB/online; live text coverage on the BBC Sport website

Captain Scott Brown hopes Celtic can take advantage of Rosenborg's need to chase goals in Wednesday's Champions League second qualifying round decider.

Brendan Rodgers' side lead 3-1 from last week's first leg in Glasgow.

Celtic knocked the Norwegian side out of the qualifiers last season with a 1-0 aggregate win.

"They know they have to come out and score two goals so here's hoping we can open them up a little bit," said Brown, 32, before the match in Trondheim.

"We've gone over there and won before, so the aim for us is to go over there, score goals and create chances and play good football and we believe that we can do that.

"It's always hard going over there, but last season we went over there, we were 0-0 at home, we went over there and got a great victory and it's a great goal by Jamesy Forrest.

"The aim this season is just to take every game as it goes, make sure we try and go as far as we can in the qualifiers and try and get into Champions League football and then on Saturday start the league campaign with a good victory and a good performance as well."

That Premiership campaign begins at home to promoted Livingston on Saturday, with Celtic bidding for an eighth straight top-flight title and a ninth since Brown joined the club in 2007.

"It's going to be same again," said Brown as he discussed who could challenge his side. "You're always going to get Aberdeen, you're going to get Hibs up there as well.

"Hearts have brought in a lot of new players as well, so we don't know too much about them yet and so have Rangers."

Celtic's incoming transfer business has been to formalise moves for striker Odsonne Edouard and goalkeeper Scott Bain, who had been on loan.

However, Scott Allan, Ryan Christie and Lewis Morgan have returned from respective loan spells at Hibernian, Aberdeen and St Mirren.

"The squad's phenomenal to be perfectly honest," added Brown.

"The squad is probably as fit and as strong as it's been for a long time. Fitness levels, it's definitely right up there.

"Quality-wise, it's got to be up there as well because of the football we're playing."