St Mirren: Stephen McGinn targets Premiership survival with Buddies

Stephen McGinn says St Mirren must aim to retain their top-flight status this season

Stephen McGinn says St Mirren are determined to retain their top-flight status to avoid their hard work being rendered meaningless.

The Paisley side gained promotion to the Scottish Premiership by winning last season's Championship.

McGinn urged the club to be ambitious in their quest to stay in Scotland's top league for years to come.

"We have worked so hard to get to where we are that we don't want to lose this status," said the Buddies captain, 29.

"We want to stay as a Premiership club or else it was all for nothing. I've been a player for St Mirren at this level before and the aim is to stay in the league and to achieve safety as early as we can. That should always be the objective for this football club."

St Mirren embraced an attacking style under former boss Jack Ross last season, finishing with 63 league goals, although McGinn admits the team may have to adjust their approach to suit the rigours of the Premiership under new manager Alan Stubbs.

"We know we'll maybe not have the same level of success and winning runs as we had last year but we want to carry that momentum and that feeling on for as long as we can," McGinn explained. "It gives us that advantage when you play with confidence.

"We're not going to be able to score every time we get the ball, which is partly the way we played last season. At times, it was almost like a basketball game because if the game ever got open, we fancied ourselves against anyone. We know that if we play in that sort of style, teams in this league could seriously hurt us so we probably need to be a bit more patient, keep the ball for longer and try to limit the mistakes as much as we can.

"We're going into a bit of the unknown. Other than Livingston and Kilmarnock, we've not played a lot of these teams. We don't really know where we're at right now but we're looking to get off to a strong start."

McGinn has been joined at St Mirren this summer by brother Paul, 27, and the pair are likely to come up against 23-year-old sibling John in the coming months. The Scotland and Hibernian midfielder has been a target for champions Celtic in recent weeks.

And the eldest McGinn brother says the youngest can handle the pressure, regardless of where he ends up playing this term.

"We played each other twice in the Championship and I loved it," added the Buddies skipper. "I love playing in the big games and love playing against the top players. Playing against him as my wee brother brings the best out in me and hopefully I'll be able to come out on top when we play against him.

"John is one I've never been worried about. I remember watching him play for Scotland against Denmark and not being nervous one bit because I've seen him in big games his whole career and the best games he's ever had have been cup finals, semi-finals and Scotland games so no matter what John does in his career, the bigger the stage the better."