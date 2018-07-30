Callum Maycock: Macclesfield Town sign midfielder on loan from Coventry

From the section

Callum Maycock made five appearances for Coventry City last season

Macclesfield Town have signed midfielder Callum Maycock on loan from League One side Coventry City until January.

The 20-year-old has made 12 senior appearances for the Sky Blues since making his debut in November 2016.

The youngster signed a new contract in December of 2017 to stay with Coventry City until June 2020.

Maycock could feature against Swindon Town on Saturday as the Silkmen return to the English Football League.

