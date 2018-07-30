Chris O'Grady: Oldham Athletic sign free agent striker on one-year deal

From the section

Chris O'Grady scored twice in 35 league appearances for Chesterfield last term

Oldham Athletic have re-signed striker Chris O'Grady on a one-year contract after a trial with the League Two side.

The 32-year-old former Brighton man was a free agent following his exit from Chesterfield by mutual consent in June.

He previously played for Oldham between May 2008 and January 2010 before spells at Rochdale, Sheffield Wednesday and Barnsley and a 2014 switch to Brighton.

O'Grady has also spent time at clubs including Nottingham Forest and Burton Albion, scoring 91 career league goals.

Find all the latest football transfers on our dedicated page.