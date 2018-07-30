Sol Bamba making good on Cardiff City promotion promise

Sol Bamba (R) celebrates Cardiff's Premier League promotion with fellow defender Sean Morrison

Defender Sol Bamba has revealed how a promise kept by Cardiff City manager Neil Warnock has ended his long wait to play in the Premier League.

Bamba, 33, was an early Warnock recruit on his appointment in October 2016.

The manager lured the Ivory Coast international to the then Championship strugglers with a promise to transform Cardiff into promotion contenders.

"I believed in it because I am a great believer that when you do things right, you get your reward," said Bamba.

"It was not easy. We made a promise to each other... we are going to give everything we have got to make sure we have the chance to do it. I am glad we did."

Loyalty paid off for Bamba, who left Leeds United for personal reasons in September 2016 and was urged by Warnock to wait for him to find a club.

The following month Bamba joined Junior Hoilett as Warnock's first recruits at Cardiff City Stadium.

Bamba is now looking add an appearance in another top-flight European league to his list of achievements.

He played two games for French giants Paris Saint-Germain before time in the Scottish Premier League with Dunfermline and Hibernian.

After 18 months at Leicester City in the Championship, Bamba also played for Turkish Superliga outfit Trabzonspor and had one game in Serie A for Palermo before heading to Leeds in 2015.

He said: "I think it is 10 years altogether in the UK, I have been waiting to play in the Premier League. I can't wait, I am excited - everyone is."

Bamba was part of Sven-Goran Eriksson's Ivory Coast squad at the 2010 World Cup before featuring for his nation in the 2014 finals in Japan. But the 44-times capped defender believes the Premier League will be a different challenge.

"I think it is because top foreign players are coming here in our league. When I played for the national team, apart from the World Cup, we did not really play top opposition," he said.

"In the Premier League there are only top players. Even the teams who are weaker have very good players."

Bamba is confident that Cardiff can remain in the Premier League for longer than the one season they stayed on their last visit in the 2013-14 season.

Asked why, he said: "Because we went up! Nobody believed we could do it and we did it. I cannot see why it cannot happen again.

"I know it is not all about team spirit, but this group can go through brick walls together and never give up. That is a big fact.

"We also have quality. We have added one or two [players] and I think the gaffer is looking to do a bit more. I think we will be okay."