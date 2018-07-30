Mathieu Baudry: Milton Keynes Dons sign former Doncaster Rovers defender

Mathieu Baudry made 26 appearances for Doncaster Rovers last season

Milton Keynes Dons have signed defender Mathieu Baudry after he was released by League One side Doncaster Rovers.

Baudry, 30, who previously played for Leyton Orient and Bournemouth, becomes MK Dons' eighth signing of the summer.

"I'm really looking forward to the season - it's going to be tough but exciting," the Frenchman told the club's official website.

"The club has been known for playing an attractive brand of football so I'm looking forward to being part of it."

Find all the latest football transfers on our dedicated page.