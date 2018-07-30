Sam Baldock: Reading sign Brighton striker for undisclosed fee

Sam Baldock helped Brighton win promotion to the Premier League in 2016-17

Reading have signed Brighton striker Sam Baldock for an undisclosed fee on a three-year deal.

The 29-year-old scored 18 goals in 81 league appearances for the Seagulls after joining from Bristol City in August 2014.

He could make his debut in Friday's Championship opener against Derby.

"I always felt he was the right striker for us to bring in in terms of his age, his experience and his quality," boss Paul Clement told the club website.

