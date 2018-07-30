BBC Sport - Johnny Mullins: Cheltenham Town captain's Robert De Niro and Michael Buble impressions

Mullins on modelling, De Niro and Buble

Cheltenham Town captain Johnny Mullins gets a lift to pre-season training from BBC Points West and discusses glamour modelling, Robert De Niro and Michael Buble.

The former Rotherham, Oxford and Luton defender joined the Robins on a free transfer this summer.

Mullins was speaking to BBC Points West's Ali Durden for the second of the six-part, Team talk Taxi series.

