Wrexham will give late fitness tests to Chris Holroyd and Nicky Deverdics ahead of Tuesday's National League game at home to Fylde.

Forward Holroyd and midfielder Deverdics missed out on Saturday's opening win at Dover Athletic with minor injuries.

Fylde also won their opener at Bromley with Danny Rowe getting the winner.

The striker is expected to face Wrexham despite being a six-figure transfer target for Cheltenham Town.