Hibernian can hurt Asteras Tripolis again - Martin Boyle

Boyle played in a central forward's role in the 3-2 first-leg victory at Easter Road

Martin Boyle is confident Hibernian can "steal a goal" when they take on Asteras Tripolis in Greece on Thursday.

The Easter Road side take a 3-2 lead into the second leg of the Europa League second-round qualifier.

"It's a tough task, they are a big, physical side," winger Boyle told BBC Scotland.

"But I'm sure, if we get the ball down and pass, we can cause them problems again. We can play our normal game and hurt them in wide areas."

Hibs were 2-0 down at Easter Road last week before a stirring second-half showing, with Boyle knocking in the first goal.

David Gray levelled the game and Florian Kamberi found a stoppage-time winner after Asteras Tripolis had defender Triantafyllos Pasalidis sent off.

Neil Lennon's side came through the first round 12-5 on aggregate against Runavik of the Faroe Islands, while Hibs were involved in just two goalless league games last season.

"They're going to attack us, so there will be times when we need to sit in and ride that wave," Boyle said.

"It will be hot and probably quite hostile as well, but I'm sure we can hit them on the counter and hopefully steal a goal."

Reflecting on the first leg, Boyle said Kamberi's late goal was "a relief" after a thrilling climax in Edinburgh, with Hibs laying siege to the Asteras' penalty area.

"We could have had more, but we'll take that," he added. "They got a man sent off and we were really pushing for it at the end.

"Maybe we went into the game thinking it would be easier than it was and maybe we needed a kick up the backside at half time and we really had a go."