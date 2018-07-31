Victoria Williams: Brighton sign former Sunderland defender

Victoria Williams has had spells at Chelsea, Doncaster Rovers Belles and Sunderland

Women's Super League club Brighton & Hove Albion have signed former Sunderland defender Victoria Williams on a free transfer.

The 28-year-old, who left the Black Cats this summer, has agreed a one-year contract with the Seagulls.

"Victoria is someone with plenty of experience and will add to our options," said boss Hope Powell.

"Her versatility will also prove to be very useful, as she can play anywhere across the back line."