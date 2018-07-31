BBC Sport - Scott Brown to Kris Boyd: Scottish football captains explain their role

What does it take to be a good captain?

Leadership, courage, charisma - what does it take to be a good captain?

Entrusted by the manager to lead the team and set an example for the rest of the players, the captain plays an important role.

From guiding young stars to finding a flat for new players, it can bring with it a wide range of responsibilities. Here, BBC Sport Scotland asks seven Scottish Professional Football League players what it takes to wear the armband.

Top Stories