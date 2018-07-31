Paul Digby: Forest Green Rovers sign midfielder from Mansfield Town
-
- From the section Forest Green
League Two side Forest Green Rovers have signed Paul Digby from Mansfield Town for an undisclosed fee.
The 23-year-old former Barnsley and Ipswich midfielder has agreed a two-year contract at The New Lawn.
Digby featured 21 times in all competitions for Mansfield last season and had a year remaining on his deal with the Stags.
"They play football the way I want to play and that is a massive attraction," he told BBC Radio Gloucestershire.
Find all the latest football transfers on our dedicated page.