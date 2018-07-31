George Evans: Derby County sign midfielder from Reading for undisclosed fee

George Evans made 72 appearances during his time with Reading

Derby County have signed midfielder George Evans from fellow Championship side Reading on a three-year deal for an undisclosed fee.

The 23-year-old began his career as a trainee with Manchester City and signed for the Royals in January 2016.

Evans is Derby's fifth summer signing, after Mason Mount, Harry Wilson, Florian Jozefzoon and Jack Marriott.

"He is a very good player and arrives here at a good age as well," boss Frank Lampard told Derby's website.

"I worked with him when I was at Manchester City - he was training with the first-team regularly at the time - and he impressed me with the way he played, as well as with his attitude."

Evans could make his debut for the Rams against his former club when they play Reading in their opening game of the season on Friday.

