Boaz Myhill: Goalkeeper pens new deal with West Brom despite initial release

Boaz Myhill made just two appearances for West Brom last season

Goalkeeper Boaz Myhill has signed a new one-year deal with West Brom, just 41 days after being released by the Championship newcomers.

The 35-year-old was let go on 20 June in the wake of the club's relegation from the Premier League.

Myhill trained with the Baggies in pre-season and they were so impressed they offered him a new contract.

"I've had to show humility to come here every day without a contract," Myhill told the club website.

"I'm happy to help in whatever way I can. I've obviously played at this level. In the last two teams I was involved with in the Championship we've finished third, so I know I am a good keeper in this league."

The former Wales international will compete with fellow keepers Sam Johnstone and Jonathan Bond, who joined from Manchester United and Swansea City respectively in the summer.