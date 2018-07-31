Nicky Hunt: Crewe Alexandra sign former Notts County defender
-
- From the section Crewe
League Two side Crewe Alexandra have signed former Notts County defender Nicky Hunt on a one-year contract.
The 34-year-old, who was released by the Magpies on May 22, joins the Alex after a successful trial period.
Hunt began his career with Bolton Wanderers and made 161 appearances during his time with the Trotters before joining Bristol City in 2010.
The veteran right-back also had spells with Preston, Rotherham, Accrington Stanley, Mansfield and Leyton Orient.
Find all the latest football transfers on our dedicated page.