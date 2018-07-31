Linfield sign Danish midfielder Benny Moller Nielsen on one-year deal

Linfield manager David Healy with new signing Benny Moller Nielsen

Linfield have signed Danish midfielder Benny Moller Nielsen on a one-year professional contract.

The 22-year-old recently played for the Windsor Park club in three pre-season games against Carrick Rangers, Waterford and Knockbreda as a trialist.

He has previously played for Odense BK, Silkeborg IF, VSK Aarhus and Aarhus Fremad in his native Denmark.

"I'm delighted to sign for Linfield. I know they are a big club with a great history," said Moller Nielsen.

"I want to do all I can to help bring success to the club. I feel this is the right challenge for me and I can't wait to get started.

"I always wanted to play in the UK, so when this opportunity came along, I couldn't say no," he added.

Benny comes from a family with a rich footballing pedigree - his father Tommy is the senior head scout at Manchester United and formerly a first team coach at Rangers.

His grandfather Richard famously led the Danish national team to success in the European championships in 1992.

Meanwhile Linfield have agreed a deal to allow young goalkeeper Alex Moore to go out on loan to Dungannon Swifts, while Joe Crowe has had his contract terminated by mutual consent with immediate effect.

Moller Nielsen becomes Linfield's seventh summer signing following the arrivals of Joel Cooper, Jonathan Smith, Lorcan Forde, Daniel Kearns, Michael O'Connor and Ryan McGivern.

The club begin their Premiership campaign with an away match against Glenavon at Mourneview Park on Saturday.