Londonderry club Institute are planning for the future after securing promotion to the top flight of Irish League football just eight months after their Riverside Stadium home suffered extensive flood damage, leaving a scene of devastation.

Institute went on to gain automatic promotion to the Irish Premiership by winning the Championship and will play their home matches at the Brandywell, home of League of Ireland side Derry City, this season.

Chairman Bill Anderson explains that plans are afoot for a new permanent home for the club, while manager Paddy McLaughlin outlines how his players overcame adversity and his hopes for the new season.