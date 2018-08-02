Scottish Championship: Derek Ferguson anticipates the toughest title race ever

Inverness Caledonian Thistle and Ross County are in the same league once more

No moneyed favourite and only one part-time club - this could be one of the closest, toughest, least predictable races ever for the Scottish Championship title.

BBC Scotland pundit Derek Ferguson says the lack of any "big-hitters" will be the "beauty of the Championship.

"All 10 of the teams will believe that, on any given day, they can beat each other. It is going to be a cracker," said the former Rangers, Hearts and Scotland midfielder.

In recent seasons, some of Scottish football's biggest clubs have found themselves in the second tier, leaving those less wealthy trailing in their wake.

That was supposed to be Dundee United last season, but St Mirren surpassed expectations by strolling to the title. United, instead, finished third for the second season running and lost in the play-off semi-finals to Livingston.

Nine out of the 10 sides will kick-off the season on Saturday with realistic hopes of at least making the promotion play-offs - if not winning the title itself.

Only promoted Alloa Athletic, who remain part-time, will be considering escape from relegation as their priority - and they too have shown themselves to be no pushovers in the League Cup group stage.

"Jim Goodwin is a good young manager, but I think being part-time could take it's toll in the end," Ferguson said.

"But it's a horrible place to go in the winter on the Astroturf and I think they've brought the width of the pitch in. Jim's going to play a style of football at home that a lot of teams will not enjoy."

'The pressure is on Dundee United'

Expectations will again be high at Tannadice despite Csaba Laszlo's side failing to qualify from a League Cup group containing Ross County, Alloa, Arbroath and Elgin.

However, if you examine the form of the 10 Championship sides in their last four games of last season and their four cup games and extrapolate for the rest of the campaign, United would face a play-off to avoid relegation.

By that measure, Inverness Caledonian Thistle would emerge as champions. Queen of the South, Ayr United and Dunfermline Athletic would be in the promotion play-off spots. And Greenock Morton would be automatically relegated.

"The pressure is right on Dundee United," Ferguson said. "People look at United as the benchmark, the one they want to get one over. I think they'll find it extremely difficult.

"The manager has been given another opportunity, which surprised me to be honest. He's brought in some good players, but there's something not quite right there and I don't know what it is."

Ferguson still expects United to finish as runners-up behind relegated County, who have retained Stuart Kettlewell and Steven Ferguson as a managerial team.

"Sometimes you wonder how that dual management is going to work, but they have retained a strong squad and shown their ambition," Ferguson said.

But Partick Thistle have lost too much quality since relegation - in Ferguson's opinion - to do anything more than challenge for a promotion play-off place.

Instead, Ferguson envisages a full-time Ayr United to build on their League One title success and secure a mid-table finish, with John Robertson's Caley Thistle among the promotion mix.

"It took a wee while to turn it around, but Wee Robbo's well respected, he knows the game inside out, has good man-management skills and he's got them playing," Ferguson said.

Elsewhere, he thinks Dunfermline Athletic will miss the goals of Nicky Clark - who has switched to Tannadice, Stephen Dobbie's contribution will not be enough to compensate for Queen of the South's suspect defence, while Falkirk might miss out on the play-offs again.

"And I still can't believe Morton let Jim Duffy go," Ferguson added. "I thought that was a huge mistake.

"I know in Ray McKinnon, they have a younger, fresher manager, but the job that Jim Duffy did at Morton was second to none with the resources they had.

"But, when you look at it, it's so hard to choose who are favourites to win the title and who will go down - they are so evenly matched."

Ferguson's seven to watch

Stephen Dobbie, forward (Queen of the South)

He's 35 now, but I watched him this season against Stranraer and he was just pure class and I'm really surprised that a Premiership club has not taken a punt on him.

Ross Doohan, goalkeeper (Ayr United)

Signing the 20-year-old on loan could be quite a shrewd signing as he has just signed a four-year contract with Celtic.

Jamie Lindsay, midfielder (Ross County)

I know his dad - his dad was at Rangers with me - and I was quite surprised when the 22-year-old made the move to County from Celtic. Jamie's a terrific player and was sought after by clubs in England.

Ruben Sammut is on loan to Falkirk from Chelsea

Ruben Sammut, midfielder (Falkirk)

If you are captain of Chelsea's Under-23s, you must be a bit of a player. Obviously he's a guy with potential, so maybe Falkirk boss Paul Hartley has unearthed a diamond in the on-loan Scotland Under-21 international.

Lawrence Shankland, forward (Ayr United)

The boy is a player. His talent has never been in doubt, he's a goalscorer. The issue seemed to be around his fitness. The 22-year-old is going to be one we are watching and hoping he does hit the heights.

Greig Spence, forward (Alloa Athletic)

I've rated him since he was a youth with Celtic and, having moved from Raith Rovers this summer, he has a chance to prove himself at a higher level again at the age of 26.

Tom Walsh, midfielder (Inverness Caledonian Thistle)

He was earmarked for big things at Rangers and it hasn't quite happened for him, but I'm hoping this is his season. I think he will flourish under Robbo.