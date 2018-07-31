Swansea City sign Scottish international Barrie McKay

Barrie McKay can play in a number of attacking positions, but prefers the left flank

Swansea City have signed Barrie McKay from Nottingham Forest on a three-year deal.

The former Rangers winger, capped once by Scotland at senior level, has joined the Swans for an undisclosed fee.

"Coming here gives me a different opportunity and a chance to play," said McKay.

The 23-year-old could make his debut in the Swans' Championship opener away to Sheffield United on Saturday.

"I have watched a lot of clips of Swansea," said McKay.

"I have done my research, I've met the manager and spoken to him.

"He (Graham Potter) gives a lot of confidence to his players and the way he wants to play suits my game."