Patrick Bamford: Leeds United sign Middlesbrough striker on four-year deal
-
- From the section Leeds United
Leeds United have signed Middlesbrough striker Patrick Bamford in a deal worth up to £10m.
The 24-year-old, who has signed a four-year contract, scored 13 goals in 44 appearances for Boro in 2017-18.
He is Leeds' fifth summer signing after goalkeeper Jamal Blackman, defender Barry Douglas and midfielders Lewis Baker and Jack Harrison.
The former England Under-21 international could make his debut in Sunday's game against Stoke City.
Find all the latest football transfers on our dedicated page.