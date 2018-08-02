Alfie Mawson: Fulham sign defender from Swansea City
-
- From the section Fulham
Premier League newcomers Fulham have signed defender Alfie Mawson from Swansea on a four-year contract in a deal that could cost up to £20m.
The 24-year-old featured in all of the Swans' Premier League games last season, earning a call-up to the full England squad.
Barnsley will also receive a payment due to a sell-on clause.
"I'm excited by the project going on here and I can't wait to get going," said Mawson.
More to follow.