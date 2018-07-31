Barrie McKay: former Rangers winger looking to rebuild career at Swansea

Barrie McKay has joined Swansea City from Nottingham Forest

Barrie McKay wants to recreate his Rangers scoring form at Swansea City after signing a three-year deal.

The former Ibrox winger has joined the Championship club from Nottingham Forest for an undisclosed fee.

McKay notched up 17 goals during his time in Glasgow and has set his sights on finding his mark again on the back of just five goals in 28 appearances at Forest.

"Being at Rangers was a great experience for me," he said.

"The football we played at Rangers created a good feeling and it took the club forward and got us back into the Scottish Premiership."

McKay played more than 100 games for Rangers over a five-year spell.

Barrie McKay scored for Rangers against Celtic in the 2016 Scottish Cup semi-final

The goal-scoring highlight for the winger surely came in the 2016 Scottish Cup semi-final against Celtic as his long-range strike put the Ibrox club into a 2-1 extra-time lead.

"I was a young lad aged 17 when I first got into the team and I played a lot of games," he told the Swansea City website.

"The goal I scored in the cup against Celtic is probably the best I have scored in my career and I hope to get a few more like that.

"I will be aiming to play as many games as I can and assist with as many goals as I can."

McKay, who has been capped once for Scotland, could make his debut on Saturday in Swansea's Championship opener away at Sheffield United.