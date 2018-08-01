Malcom scores for Barcelona against Roma in 4-2 defeat in Dallas

Malcom signed a five-year contract with Barcelona

Just a week after snubbing Roma to join Barcelona, Malcom scored against the Serie A side in a 4-2 defeat in Dallas.

Roma had announced they had reached a deal for the 21-year-old Brazilian, but the Bordeaux winger signed for the Spanish champions instead for £36.5m.

Malcom gave Barca a 2-1 lead, before Alessandro Florenzi, Bryan Cristante and Diego Perotti scored for Roma.

Earlier Stephan El Shaarawy had cancelled out Rafinha's sixth-minute opener.

The Italian club joked before the pre-season match that it had muted any mention of the player on Twitter.

Roma did not want to hear about Malcom before the game in Texas

And then Malcom scored