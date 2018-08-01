Luke Steele: Nottingham Forest sign keeper after Bristol City exit

From the section

Last season Luke Steele featured five times in the Championship for Bristol City

Championship side Nottingham Forest have signed former Bristol City goalkeeper Luke Steele on a free transfer.

The 33-year-old, who was released by the Robins in May after one season at Ashton Gate, has agreed a two-year contract with the Reds.

Steele featured 10 times in all competitions for City.

He has previously had spells at Manchester United, West Brom, Barnsley and Greek club Panathinaikos.

